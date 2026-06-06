In 1967, Cat Stevens Just Missed Jimi Hendrix Perform The Most Rock 'N' Roll Move Of The Decade

Jimi Hendrix stepped onstage at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 as a near-unknown in America. By the time his set was over, he'd cemented his legend as one of rock's greatest guitarists thanks to a nearly-unprecedented onstage stunt — one that, only a few months before, was completely missed by folk-rocker Cat Stevens while sharing a bill with Hendrix in London.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience had quite a reputation in Europe before the Monterey Pop set. By the spring of '67, both the debut single "Hey Joe" and "Purple Haze" had reached the U.K. Top 10, and the Jimi Hendrix Experience's debut LP "Are You Experienced" had peaked at No. 2. The album hadn't been released in America when the group took the stage on June 18, 1967, following sets by The Who and the Grateful Dead. But no record could quite capture what happened on stage that night: during a set-closing cover of the Troggs' "Wild Thing," Hendrix laid down his guitar, poured lighter fluid on it, and lit a match. The image of Hendrix kneeling over his instrument as it went up in flames remains one of the most powerful images in live music history.

But how could Stevens miss a practice run for such an iconic moment? Chalk it up to a case of pre-show nerves — and maybe a bit of misunderstanding of whether the fire was part of a greater emergency.