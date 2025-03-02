Bizarre Things Musicians Did To Keep Fans Watching

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was the biggest thing in pop music throughout 2023 and 2024. Fans not only flocked to see her concerts and watched its movie streamed on Disney+, but the tour itself, its viral moments, and the mechanics behind them, became popular points of discussion on fan sites and social media. It also may have inspired Swift's minor beef with Dave Grohl, but the fan commentary was often more positive and curious.

Among the viral moments was a particular stunt Swift performed on the tour. She seemingly dove into a stage at one end and emerged on the other, despite the stage not being tall enough for her to walk under the platforms. A projection of her swimming played along those platforms, giving the audience something to see, but it didn't explain to intrigued fans just how Swift made her way around underneath the stage. Footage of the stunt made the rounds on social media platforms, and many were completely flummoxed by it.

While there hasn't been a detailed behind-the-scenes explainer for the dive, the basics of how it works were part of the footage used in a video shared on Swift's official YouTube channel. Swift had an airbag waiting for her below the trap door she dove into (some fan videos taken at certain angles even showed the bag inflating). There was also a track with a long seat running under the stage that she could ride to get from one end to the other.

