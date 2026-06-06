5 Songs From 1981 That Prove It Was The Decade's Best Year For Synth-Pop

For many music fans, the 1980s is synth-pop. But while the charts of the whole decade pulsate with the futuristic sound of synthesizers, we believe that 1981 is the year that synth-pop truly hit its stride, and we have five tracks that prove it.

Since the 1960s, popular music makers had been working with synthesizers to push the sonic boundaries that had previously limited them in the studio and in live settings. Often, this was folded into rock trajectories and featured as a new plaything on serious-minded progressive rock albums. But by 1980, through the work of acts like Gary Numan, Visage, Kraftwerk — and even Paul McCartney, with his divisive synth-led track "Temporary Secretary" — synth-pop was firmly established as the subgenre that would become the sound most associated with the decade as a whole.

Here are five tracks that show 1981 is synth-pop's most timeless year. While there might have been bigger hits later in the decade — a-ha's classic "Take On Me" is one notable track that could arguably have given the title of best synth-pop year to 1985 — 1981 set the template for the genre with tracks that not only have become the staples of synth-pop as a genre, but which have also become emblematic of the music of the decade. Just try to resist these hits.