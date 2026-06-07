This Cover Of Bob Dylan's 1968 Single Outperformed His Own Release By A Mile

In December 1967, Bob Dylan released "John Wesley Harding," a spare, mostly acoustic album he'd recorded in secret in Nashville, that included "All Along the Watchtower." The album was very different from Dylan's last, 1966's "Blonde on Blonde," but in the year and a half since then, Dylan had been in seclusion following a motorcycle accident near his home in Woodstock, New York, that helped spark a new direction for him. Still, "All Along the Watchtower" didn't seem to resonate much with critics. In many reviews, it's barely mentioned if it's mentioned at all, with most reviewers instead keying in on cuts like "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight." It would take another musician to turn this harmonica-driven tune into something truly memorable.

Jimi Hendrix had been listening to "John Wesley Harding" and was enthralled by what he was hearing. He was about to record his third album, "Electric Ladyland," with his band, the Jimi Hendrix Experience. Hendrix ended up recording "All Along the Watchtower," which, when released as a single in September 1968, shot to No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his highest-charting hit. Dylan's version was also released as a single, in November 1968, backed with "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight," but it failed to chart. Hendrix's version transformed Dylan's stripped-down, country-flecked folk tune into a virtuosic psychedelic tour de force.