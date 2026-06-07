5 Classic Albums That Define Folk Rock

Folk rock emerged in the 1960s and early '70s as an essential subset of rock 'n' roll. And though there are dozens of notable works across the genre's now storied history, there can only be so many albums that truly defined the genre. Folk rock's claim to fame is blending multiple distinct styles into a cohesive whole, creating a movement that mixed genres, instruments, and philosophies of music that took off with seasoned fans and emerging listeners of rock 'n' roll alike.

In terms of remembered greatness, the genre yielded results both after its rise in popularity and over time. For this list, we're looking back on some of folk rock's most memorable and storied albums that each have a part to play in turning the style into how we view it today. Some of these albums from rock 'n' roll legends went down in history or topped charts, and some have become more cult classics, but each of these five selections showcases a distinct, important side of folk rock, helping to define what the genre is and can be.