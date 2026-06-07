5 Nearly Perfect '70s Songs That Almost Everyone Agrees On

The 1970s is arguably the 20th century's greatest decade for popular music. Though the world mourned the loss of the Beatles, which announced its break-up in 1970, the decade was characterized by a burgeoning sense of new possibilities. Rock bands broadened their horizons following the explosion of the genre thanks to the psychedelic revolution, while soul acts embraced the wide sonic palette allowed by better studio technology and the dawn of funk to create some of the grooviest music to ever exist.

There is much to enjoy about the music of the 1970s — in fact, many of the most timeless pieces that emerged during the decade are pretty much perfect. Music is, of course, subjective, but when we think of perfection, we think of those songs that it is hard to imagine anyone really criticizing harshly with any degree of believability. With that in mind, here are five tracks that anyone with an appreciation for rhythm, melody, musicianship, and top-class songwriting will have trouble finding any issue with. This list could easily be much longer, and in truth, trying to keep this to five picks has meant we've left a great deal of close-to-perfect music out — see if you agree with our choices.