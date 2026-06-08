5 Rock Songs Every Gen Xer Needs On Their Workout Playlist
Does Gen X have the best rock music? Most Gen Xers themselves might think so — especially when it comes to working out. Baby boomers may have been there at the dawn of rock 'n' roll and count the most important classic rock bands from that era among the best. But the truth is that later bands benefited from heavier instrumentation, crisper production, and more interesting dynamics, which meant the rock music of Gen X was often wonderfully energetic.
For this article, we've selected five top rock classics that should feature on any Gen Xer's workout playlist. These tracks haven't simply been chosen for being high-energy — though in most cases they are. Instead, we have picked tracks that will, depending on your taste, form a motivating soundtrack to your workout session, from warm-up to cooldown, while serving as a reminder of the various styles that made this generation's music truly great.
Welcome to the Jungle — Guns N' Roses
The most danceable song in Guns N' Roses' entire discography is also the best for workouts. A standout track from the classic American band's 1987 debut album "Appetite for Destruction," "Welcome to the Jungle" is a riot of energy and rebelliousness. The tune starts off high-octane and becomes more chaotic without losing its rhythm. Yet there are also moments of reprieve that allow you to catch your breath, making it a great choice to help you push for the burn. All in all, the song hits the right swaggering tone to help propel you through your workout even on days when you can feel your motivation starting to waver.
Some have speculated that the "jungle" in question could be the music industry itself or even the band's home city of Los Angeles. If either of these theories are true, "Welcome to the Jungle" works as a searing satire. But the track also serves as an introduction to the band as an institution drawn to chaos, promising "fun and games" to the millions of fans who turned Guns N' Roses into the prototypical rock band of the late 1980s.
Smells Like Teen Spirit — Nirvana
Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" is, in our opinion, the greatest song of the early '90s grunge movement. Despite being a regular feature on commercial radio and MTV, it has lost little of its rawness over the years. The track manages to demonstrate almost everything of the Gen X posture while still remaining accessible and catchy while remarkably balancing commercial appeal and authenticity. Built around a menacing two-note guitar riff that underpins frontman Kurt Cobain's tortured verses, the song repeatedly explodes into loud choruses that still sound like an invitation to riot nearly four decades after it was recorded. Unsurprisingly, it's ideal for when you need to gear yourself up to release bursts of energy.
Frontman Kurt Cobain notoriously had an uneasy relationship with his most popular song (one of many musicians who can't stand their own hits). According to the singer-guitarist, Nirvana's discography contained much better work. But the appeal of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" is exceptionally wide, being both a fan favorite and a high-energy playlist staple even for casual listeners.
Sabotage — Beastie Boys
The Beastie Boys was one of hip-hop's most eclectic and forward-thinking groups. Its members began in the punk rock scene of 1980s New York before embracing rap and becoming legends through their innovative combination of experimental sampling and hardcore vocal styles. But their rock origins never really left, and "Sabotage," the trio's hit single from 1994, is a perfect example.
In fact, the song leans far closer to straightforward punk rock than the rap rock label typically given to the Beastie Boys — it's more likely to have you headbanging than busting a move. Nevertheless, it is considered one of hip-hop's great crossover tunes, alongside the likes of Run-DMC's "Walk This Way." The track was also memorably released alongside an iconic Spike Jonze-directed music video, which sees the three emcees fighting crime in the guise of 1970s TV cops. It all adds to the chaotic energy of "Sabotage," which is worth channeling during exercise for a dose of rebellious momentum. "Anger can be power," as the Clash famously sang, and though the exact target of the Beasties' ire is hard to identify here, "Sabotage" is a track that can get any Gen Xer pumped up.
The Final Countdown — Europe
There's nothing like '80s hair metal to get you through the difficult later stages of a workout. If you agree, there's only one song that really makes sense: Europe's "The Final Countdown." Outside its obviously fitting title, there are many reasons why the tune is an ideal workout playlist deep cut.
The song was written by Europe frontman Joey Tempest and inspired by his lifelong love of space travel. As he told The Guardian in 2023, the song is performed using minor chords but has an upbeat rhythm: "The producer wanted a four-on-the-floor rhythm but I stuck to my guns — that would have been too straight. That galloping rhythm makes you want to jump." Rather than a simple dance track, "The Final Countdown" is intense and emotionally exhausting, just like a good workout, but ultimately playful and ambitious. The crowd-pleasing track, which hit No. 1 in 25 countries, is also unutterably silly — a useful reminder not to take yourself too seriously when the fatigue starts to kick in.
Loaded — Primal Scream
Maintaining motivation throughout your workout is all about swagger — you want to feel like the coolest person in the gym as your playlist progresses. And as your workout comes to an end, it's not a bad idea to lean toward more laid-back rock classics that nevertheless keep up the cool factor during your final cardio session, stretch, or cooldown. For this, '90s rock band Primal Scream is undoubtedly the right call.
The Scottish band's "Loaded," the legendary lead single from its 1991 album "Screamadelica," utterly changed the rock landscape in the U.K. The song demonstrated how dance music and rock could be blended to create an uplifting and danceable soundtrack for the 1990s. Hugely influential, "Loaded" is relatively little known in the U.S. but may tickle the memories of Gen Xers who listened to alternative and college radio back in the day. It still sounds fresh as a daisy.