5 Rock Songs Every Gen Xer Needs On Their Workout Playlist

Does Gen X have the best rock music? Most Gen Xers themselves might think so — especially when it comes to working out. Baby boomers may have been there at the dawn of rock 'n' roll and count the most important classic rock bands from that era among the best. But the truth is that later bands benefited from heavier instrumentation, crisper production, and more interesting dynamics, which meant the rock music of Gen X was often wonderfully energetic.

For this article, we've selected five top rock classics that should feature on any Gen Xer's workout playlist. These tracks haven't simply been chosen for being high-energy — though in most cases they are. Instead, we have picked tracks that will, depending on your taste, form a motivating soundtrack to your workout session, from warm-up to cooldown, while serving as a reminder of the various styles that made this generation's music truly great.