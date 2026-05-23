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It's rare for listeners to grow sick of their favorite songs. Play it once — or 20 times — it doesn't matter, because it's still a bop (even for a one-person party). For musicians, though, they don't always have that same level of attachment to their creations. It isn't outside the realm of possibility that they may come to despise some of their biggest hits either right out of the gate or over time.

It's something of a catch-22, isn't it? These tracks can be considered the money makers and what elevate artists to the next level of the pop-culture zeitgeist, but musicians can develop a complicated relationship with their own music. Sometimes, being in the jam room and coming up with the songs, or playing them over and over for a sustained period of time, results in the music meaning less to them than to others. It takes nothing away from anybody's personal enjoyment of it, but it's fascinating to explore it from the other perspective.

From Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant to Heart's Ann Wilson, here are the musicians who can't stand their own hit songs. At least they can dry their tears with all the dollar bills they made with them.