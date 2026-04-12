The 5 Most Important Classic Rock Songs For Boomers

Born from 1946 to 1964, from the prosperous wake of World War II through the beginnings of Beatlemania, baby boomers lived lockstep with their music. They came of age with all manner of exceptional, genre-and-era-defining classic rock that spoke to the times, from Elvis to Bruce Springsteen. Certain songs, though, got elevated to the highest of generational standard-bearers that rank amongst the most important of boomer music.

But no matter that folks tend to lump all baby boomers together, boomers themselves are split into two sub-generations: early boomers who came of age in the '60s (born 1946 to 1954) and what's called "Generation Jones" who came of age in the '70s (born 1955 to 1964). In choosing songs for this article, we've got to hit both generations as they connect to greater social-cultural touchstones: pre-Beatles rock 'n' roll, mid-to-late-'60s Summer of Love era rock, Civil Rights and anti-war movements, '70s musical experimentation and early arena rock, and even the eventual shift towards the excesses of the '80s. That's a whole lot of ground to cover, so we've got to choose the most impactful, stand-out songs along the way.

On that note, we already mentioned the Beatles, the most influential band of the 20th century. Elvis played an enormous role in the lives of boomers before them, same as Zeppelin did after. We've also got a song from Buffalo Springfield that embodies social changes in the mid-to-late '60s, and another from Bruce Springsteen that does the same for the mid-to-late '70s.