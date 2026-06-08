Bands That Lost Their Horn Players To Mega-Successful Artists

Being in a rock band is a cutthroat business — at any time, your up-and-coming, scarcely known group could lose its horn player to an act far more well-known that plays much bigger venues. Only so many musicians who specialize in a horn — those with expert skills on the trumpet, saxophone, or trombone — have ever traversed the mostly electric and percussive world of rock music. That means there's a relative scant number of them to go around.

With their services in high demand in such a seller's market, those players who can really blow and add a brassy blast to a band's sound are ripe for the poaching. If another major group, or one that's on a rapid trajectory to fame, needs a horn player who can keep up with its members, the best place to look for a skilled, talented, and seasoned option is in another act. Here are some bands that lost their horn-blowing instrumentalists to way more popular musical artists.