Lionel Richie Wrote This Kenny Rogers No. 1 — And It Became His Biggest Love Song

Certain love songs soar because they convey vulnerability; they confess and reveal tender emotion with every note and lyric. No doubt that sense is what makes Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by R&B and pop legend Lionel Richie, so powerful and successful. The slight crackle in his voice at the beginning of each verse wrecks us every time, so it's little wonder that audiences in 1980 ate it up. The crossover hit became the "Gambler" singer's most successful single as a solo artist, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Country, and Adult Contemporary Charts. In fact, the tender love song held the No. 1 spot the longest in 1980. Richie's peerless song-craft became the perfect vehicle for Rogers' smooth croon and heart-wrenching delivery: a one-two punch that knocked hearts out.

The collaboration also proved massively impactful for Richie, helping to lay the groundwork for a solo career that was getting set to take off in the '80s. While he'd explored soft, smooth sounds with the Commodores — such as the 1978 chart-topper "Three Times a Lady" — writing for Rogers took his smooth pop a step further. And in addition to producing and songwriting credits, Richie gained a close friend.

"Lady" shows us how well country and R&B can complement each other. The collaboration brought out the best in both artists, and what emerged became pop music gold and goldmine: a love song that leaves us crying into our coffee every single time we put it on.