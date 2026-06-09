Hands Down You're A True Cat Stevens Fan If You Know These 5 Deep Cuts

One of Cat Stevens' more upbeat tunes, "Here Comes My Baby" sounds like it comes from a different artist entirely. It has the jaunty rhythm of a '60s pop Pied Piper rather than the thoughtful depth and complex musical construction of the singer's more philosophical work. Rather than being off-putting, it makes for a charming sing-along tune that gets your fingers snapping and your toes tapping — not something you can say about too many Cat Stevens songs. It's also about nothing deeper than being upset at seeing your ex passing by with her new beau in tow, a simple topic that gets the sweet treatment.

The mod peppiness feels like a relic in the Cat Stevens catalog, but his voice is unmistakable, and his delivery is keen and youthful — not surprising for a recording released in 1967. The lyrics are uncharacteristically simple for any aficionado of Stevens' more intellectual writings. "I'm still waitin' for your heart / 'Cause I'm sure that, someday, it's gonna start / You'll be mine to hold each day / But till then, this is all that I can say." Decades later, they seem charmingly earnest, an attempt by a young songwriter to match the pop-music mode of his time. The song appeared on his first album, "Matthew & Son," and was covered by British band the Tremeloes, which gave it a bit more sing-along spirit. That version went to No. 4 in the U.K., but it's the original rendition that Stevens stans love best.