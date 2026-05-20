5 Cat Stevens Songs That Prove 1971 Was The Best Year Of His Career

The year 1971 could very well be music's best ever, and as it was the most commercially and creatively significant time of his career, Cat Stevens is a big reason why. After toiling as a songwriter in the 1960s, creating demos that became mega-hits for others, Stevens broke out as a solo artist in the early 1970s, and his staggering talents couldn't be denied. His compositions were love songs about life itself, both passionate and vulnerable. They were delivered with a soulful, pleading, and warm voice that really felt the lyrics, and usually accompanied by little else besides Stevens' own guitar and maybe a piano. Stevens' songs spoke to things deep, moving, and universal, and he became a superstar in the singer-songwriter-dominated '70s.

Stevens certainly had triumphs before and after that one transcendent, magical, and career-defining year. As a musician who converted to a new religion, Stevens (later known as Yusuf Islam) left mainstream pop and rock music, but he'd eventually revisit his earlier works. Most of those best-known songs all seemed to strike it big in 1971. Here are the five tunes that made that year so impactful for Cat Stevens.