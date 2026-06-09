John Denver Wrote This Wistful Song In 1966 — Peter, Paul And Mary Made It No. 1 Three Years Later

While the aching "Leaving on a Jet Plane" is among the best John Denver songs that aren't "Take Me Home, Country Roads," he couldn't get the mid-'60s folk song to the top of the charts himself. But one of the most important bands of the 1960s did at the very end of the decade.

Denver really nailed that unique folk-rock with country leanings and pop appeal sound in 1966 when he composed "Leaving on a Jet Plane." The piece explores the visceral, relatable pain of saying goodbye to loved ones before some kind of trip, and Denver gave it the appropriately emotional name of "Babe I Hate to Go," after the final line in the chorus. Denver included the song on his self-released album "John Denver Sings."

When RCA signed Denver to a deal and put out his 1969 LP "Rhymes and Reasons," he re-recorded "Babe I Hate to Go," but with a different name. Milt Okun, his favored producer, had convinced Denver to pick a more memorable line from the refrain, and so "Babe I Hate to Go" became "Leaving on a Jet Plane." Before the calendar would turn over to 1970, a cover of that song would hit No. 1.