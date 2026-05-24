The 5 Best John Denver Songs That Aren't Take Me Home, Country Roads

John Denver was the quintessential singer-songwriter of the 1970s, and it's hard to overstate just how popular he was in that decade. He had a string of hits, massive record sales, and a long line of accolades. He was even named Colorado's poet laureate in 1974. Among all his music, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" became his signature tune that he'll be forever tied to (strangely, it's even become an Oktoberfest anthem in Germany). The song appeared on his breakthrough album "Poems, Prayers & Promises," which also includes the title song, which we feel is one of Denver's best for its beautiful narrative about the passage of time and taking satisfaction in simple pleasures.

This was admittedly a hard assignment with so many wonderful John Denver songs to choose from. Besides "Poems, Prayers & Promises," we've included a range of Denver's other music that encompasses his early folk output from the 1960s to 1970s hits like "Rocky Mountain High" and "Annie's Song" to his later country work in the 1980s. We feel these songs showcase various aspects of Denver's talents beyond "Take Me Home, Country Roads," which, while it is a great song, isn't the end-all and be-all of what he has to offer.