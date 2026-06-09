5 Generation-Defining Guitarists Hardly Anyone Talks About Anymore

He turned down an offer to replace Mick Taylor in the Rolling Stones. His many acolytes include Queen's Brian May, Guns N' Roses' Slash, and U2's the Edge. He was Rory Gallagher, a blues-rock guitarist of enormous versatility, whose playing was infused with elements of jazz, folk, and Celtic music from his native Ireland.

Gallagher first came to attention with the power trio Taste, whose track "I'll Remember" is among the five rock songs from 1970 that are so underrated. As a solo artist, Gallagher was perpetually on the cusp of stardom, the perennial next big thing, yet never strove for fame. With his battered Stratocaster (purchased as a teenager) and his humble stage attire of faded jeans and a flannel shirt, flash was never his thing. Yet when it came to sheer virtuosity, few could touch him. "He had a style that was all his own," said Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson in a 2019 interview.

Worshipped by guitarists yet seldom remembered by rock fans, El Pais noted that Gallagher has long been the frontrunner for the title of "greatest guitarist you've never heard of." "He was a magician, you know?" May told El Pais in 2023. "One of the few people back then who could make his guitar do whatever he wanted." Gallagher died at age 47 in 1995.