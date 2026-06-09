In 1998, Bob Dylan Gave This Song To Sheryl Crow — And Her Version Was A Hit

When Sheryl Crow burst out of the singer-songwriter gate in the mid-90s with 1994's "All I Wanna Do" (No 2. on the Billboard Hot 100), newfound fans weren't the only ones to notice. The OG of mid-60s folk-rock himself, Bob Dylan, decided to pass along a song that he'd written for himself: "Mississippi." Crow ran with the song and made it her own.

Granted, Dylan didn't pass along "Mississippi" out of sheer altruism. He'd actually taken the song cradle to grave and finished recording and producing it for 1997's "Time Out of Mind." But when all was said and done, he didn't like it. At the same time, Crow was in the process of recording 1998's "The Globe Sessions." As luck and inside who-knows-who relations would have it, Crow in a 2024 Guardian interview said that she and Dylan's managers knew each other at the time. Crow's manager approached Dylan's, the latter brought over the unwanted "Mississippi" for Crow to listen to, fast-forward a bit, and boom: Crow released her version of the song.

Crows' "Mississippi" never charted on the Billboard Hot 100 or anything, and it only got a respectable 800k listens or so on Spotify ("All I Wanna Do" has 308 million). Nonetheless, the song remains significant not only unto itself, but for how it passes the torch from one generation to another, especially coming from an artist like Bob Dylan.