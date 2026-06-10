Throughout history, bands have lost members and musicians have gone on to work totally normal jobs, but it's impressive to see someone leave a group and find big success in a career outside of music. It's yet another reminder that diamonds are forever, but most musical careers aren't.

That's life, isn't it? It doesn't always turn out as anyone expects. One day, you're rolling with the crew to a show and playing for the fans, then the next day, a bandmate departs for a totally different career path. That's what happened to groups such as No Doubt and Anthrax as they saw their members leave to pursue other passions. The good news is that their ex-members didn't just survive in these new fields — they thrived.

Let's take a look at five bands who lost members to mega-successful careers outside music. Some of these vocational changes may just blow your mind.