5 Legendary Rock Bands That Deserve A Biopic Before Bon Jovi

Fleetwood Mac seems like the obvious choice for a biopic. Sure, there are challenges — say, the impossibility of casting Stevie Nicks with anyone other than a young clone of Stevie Nicks — but the band still has an engaged fanbase, and a soundtrack with fresh recordings of some of its best-loved songs would get data-center-melting streaming traffic. From a screenwriting perspective, the drama, broken hearts, and ultimate rancor between the band members would fill pages almost as fast as the human hand could type.

Consider this: a film called "Tusk," after the band's weird, critically panned 1979 album that seems to have driven nearly every member of the band to distraction, focusing on the creation of that strange farewell double-disc. By the time "Tusk" was recorded, the band members had a lot of history with each other, and even though they'd had a runaway success with "Rumours" a few years ago, the music industry was changing beneath them. Furthermore, they increasingly couldn't stand each other; the members would soon bolt for solo projects, reuniting only intermittently in later years.

Watching the unraveling of Fleetwood Mac wouldn't be easy, but it would be riveting, and it would do more to explore the characters of the band's members and the legacy of their music than a sunnier slice of time would.