5 Bee Gees Songs That Prove 1978 Was The Best Year Of Their Career

The Bee Gees would come to define the culturally ubiquitous sound of disco, earning the most No. 1 hits in the 1970s. While the trio had enjoyed mounting success in previous years, they reached a career high in 1978, propelled by the success of the previous year's iconic film "Saturday Night Fever." The movie's Bee Gees-infused, eponymous soundtrack album secured the group's legacy with five Grammy awards and over 40 million copies sold worldwide.

We've chosen five songs, all of them staples of the "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack, which made 1978 a top year for the Bee Gees. While the album itself was released in late 1977, we have to consider that the full weight of its cultural impact was felt in 1978, with its string of chart-topping singles, critical acclaim, and subsequent 1979 Grammy wins (which honor the preceding year). For that reason, we're including entries that were released in 1977, but which peaked in 1978.

From the irresistibly groovy "Stayin' Alive" to the thoughtful ballad of "How Deep Is Your Love," these are the tunes that took the Bee Gees from merely excellent to legendary. We've even included a couple of entries that demonstrate the Bee Gees' emerging role as chart-busting songwriters in 1978. Without further ado, it's time to dance.