At Just 23, Joni Mitchell Penned One Of The Most-Covered Songs In Folk Rock History

When a song's been officially covered 1,852 known times, you know it's something special. Such is the case with Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now" from her beloved 1969 folk album, "Clouds." Delivered to the public the same year as Woodstock, a festival that Mitchell actually passed on, Mitchell had originally written it two years earlier in 1967 for singer Judy Collins. That made her 23 years old when she wrote it.

Folks who aren't familiar with Mitchell might not find that all that impressive. After all, weren't lots of musicians young when they wrote hits? Weren't the Beatles only in their early 20s when Beatlemania hit? Right, but none of them were Joni Mitchell, a singer-songwriter about whom it's hard to talk without sounding hyperbolic. More prophetess than vocalist, Mitchell always had uncanny insight into human nature in all its absurd complexities and contradictions. She also had the ability to articulate such insight into refined music and truly poetic lyrics.

"Both Sides Now" is a perfect example of this dual gift, a song about the struggle to realistically understand love and life in a way that's neither absolutely naive ("Rows and flows of angel hair / And ice cream castles in the air"), nor absolutely jaded. Maybe the answer, like the tops and bottoms of clouds forming one object, resides on both sides. Such nuance is why "Both Sides Now" has moved so many people, and why it's impressive that Mitchell was so young when she wrote it.