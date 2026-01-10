5 Love Songs That Nearly Broke The Musicians Who Made Them

Sappy, overly emotional love songs are a dime a dozen. But amidst all the pursed brows, quavering voices, and hands reached towards the sky, some singers really, really feel what they're singing. Sometimes, they feel it so much that it nearly breaks them. This could happen while singing a swooning, sweeping ballad about florid and romantic feelings, yes, but also tried-and-true breakup songs, songs about love grown entangled and complex over time, songs of love from parent to child, or even songs of love between people and a public figure, including a singer.

When choosing love songs for this article, we're going to keep things open to all of the above possibilities. Our task is a bit difficult because we're talking about songs from the perspective of the writer or performer, not the listener. No one has precise, perfect insight into how a song makes an artist feel because artists are, by definition, performing. But, we can take knowledge of the topic that inspired the song into account, plus testimonials from artists regarding their feelings, and perhaps most importantly, what we see when a singer is performing.

In a case like Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U," the song's entire, close-up video hinges on the evolution of O'Connor's moment-to-moment feelings, right down to her tears. In other cases, like Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven," Slowhand keeps his feelings in check. But, considering that the song was written in honor of his dead 4-year-old son, it would be a mistake to think that he isn't undergoing a hurricane of emotions. Other songs reflect the bittersweetness of love lost ("Someone Like You" by Adele), love losing its luster ("Both Sides Now" by Joni Mitchell), and more.