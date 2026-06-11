5 Songs From 1984 That Prove It Was The Decade's Best Year For Punk

Early punk rock warned us about the dangers of 1984, but in an ironic twist, it turned out to be a landmark year for the genre. After the first wave crested in 1977 (in what many consider to be that decade's best year for punk rock), this vein of underground rock consolidated into something faster, leaner, louder, and meaner: hardcore. It was a completely different sound than what was first played at CBGB's in the '70s. Amidst the slamdances and stagedivers, there were politically charged anthems and existential reflections soaked in Corona. There were furious declarations that inspired girls and women to riot. And there were art-rock explosions emanating from the heart of the Arizona desert, so loud that it reverberated well up the coast to Aberdeen, influencing a young Kurt Cobain long before he and Nirvana defined the emerging grunge sound.

One could make the case that every year in the '80s was the decade's best. Hardcore sprung up at the start of the decade, resulting in blistering classics like Black Flag's "Damaged," Dead Kennedys' "Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables," and Bad Brains' self-titled LP. At the end of the decade, there were the early emo bands like Rites of Spring, experimental post-hardcore like Naked Raygun and Fugazi, garage rockers like the Gories, and the start of alternative rock.

What makes 1984 stand above them all is that it was a transitional year. The rage that screamed during the decade's first half was waning, leaving behind new sounds and ideas that would determine the shape of punk to come. Indeed, 1984 was the right middle ground between the fury and the fuzz, and the following albums will show why.