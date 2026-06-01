5 Songs That Prove 1977 Was The Decade's Best Year For Punk Rock

When trying to determine who really invented punk, opinions can certainly vary — although it's clear that the 1976 release of the Ramones' first album was a watershed moment in rock history. Yet it's also undeniable that the genre really hit its apex in 1977, with a musical explosion that launched punk into the mainstream.

But punk did not emerge in a vacuum. In retrospect, 1977 was an amazing year for music lovers with many competing genres represented. Let's not forget that year saw the release of the Bee Gees' disco classic "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack, Rush's prog masterpiece "A Farewell to Kings," Bob Marley & the Wailer's "Exodus," the Kiss classic "Love Gun," Iggy Pop delivering both "Lust for Life" and "The Idiot," Peter Gabriel's first solo album, Meat Loaf's "Bat Out of Hell," Queen's "News of the World," Motörhead's self-titled debut, Jackson Browne's "Running on Empty," David Bowie's "Low" and "Heroes," "Talking Heads 77," Aerosmith's "Draw the Line," Steely Dan's "Aja," Elvis Costello's "My Aim is True," Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours," a blockbuster album inspired by the band's interpersonal drama.

In the midst of that musical melange was punk, which truly defined itself as a genre that year. Looking back, it's clear that several bands made an indelible mark on the pop culture consciousness. To discover more, read on for a rundown of five songs that prove 1977 was the decade's best year for punk rock.