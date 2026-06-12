The Career Of Animals Frontman Eric Burdon Is As Old School Rock 'N' Roll As It Gets

They probably don't make them like Eric Burdon anymore. Few rockers can look back on a life as storied and a career as varied and prolific. While he's probably most known as the Animals' singer, that was just the beginning. His journey through music took him from dingy jazz clubs in the north of England to the vanguard of psychedelic rock in the late '60s to the groundbreaking funk rock with War in the '70s, along with decades more entries on an illustrious rock resume. With highs that were extra high and lows that nearly buried him, Burdon's story is pure, uncut, old-school rock 'n' roll.

The path from working-class roots in Newcastle, England to London, Laurel Canyon, and beyond wasn't just lined with roses. On his trip, he lost close friends like Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison, got kicked out of a band at gun point, and ended up in handcuffs in Germany. Through it all, Burdon's music has continued to take root, find new listeners, and grow. "There's been triumph, some glory and fame and achievement," he recalled in his 2001 autobiography, "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood," "and also times of true misery."

And yet, as of the time of this writing, Burdon continues unabated. He's one of music's great survivors and rock star chameleons who's jammed with just about everybody. It wasn't always a painting, and there were casualties, but Burdon's rock 'n' roll journey lit the world on fire.