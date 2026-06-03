These Rock Star Chameleons Played In An Absurd Number Of Bands

Some rock musicians are so talented, so versatile, so skilled, and so ready to rock that being in just one band simply isn't enough. They're the ones who can change and adapt their sound so well that they've been in a wildly high number of well-known bands. Of course, the world of major label-signed, arena-filling, radio-dominating rock 'n' roll, from the 1960s to the present, is a relatively small and definitely elite club. Only a handful of musicians ever really make it big, and the love of playing and composing, along with the need to earn a living, propels the churn.

Bands essentially have a small pool of the very best of their peers from which they can draw personnel to form new groups or side projects. The true cream of the crop are those guitarists, singers, bassists, and drummers seemingly willing to try anything creatively. As a result, they become legendary for their quantity as well as their quality, popping up in successful band after successful band for years on end. Here are the rock stars for whom one big band was just one chapter in their careers as prolific, chameleonic, and chronic group hoppers.