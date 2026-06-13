In 1974, Cat Stevens Covered This Breezy Sam Cooke Song — And The Charts Took Notice

British singer-songwriter Cat Stevens was one of the most acclaimed musical artists during the 1970s. But while his classic albums, such as 1970's "Tea for the Tillerman" and, in what may have been Stevens' best year of his career, 1971's "Teaser and the Firecat," frequently made the Top 5 on both sides of the Atlantic, it was his cover of Sam Cooke's 1963 hit "Another Saturday Night" that brought him his joint-highest placing on the Billboard Hot 100.

And it's no surprise that the non-album single became such a hit. Despite the desperation writ large in Cooke's lyrics for the song, "Another Saturday Night" is light and breezy, showing Stevens' fans another side of his artistry other than that heard on his more emotional ballads, which confirmed his reputation as a moving composer of spiritually rich, thoughtful songs that were also catchy and pleasant on the ear. It is arguably an unexpected choice for Stevens to play, but it proved to be a commercial success, hitting No. 6 on the Hot 100, charting at No. 19 in the U.K., and No. 1 in Canada in 1974.