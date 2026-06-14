5 Nearly Perfect '80s Songs That Almost Everyone Agrees On

It's hard to build a consensus around anything these days, so let's celebrate it where we can: The diverse, experimental, energetic music scene of the 1980s gave the radio repertoire some of its most crowd-pleasing bangers. A few of them are so popular they approach "universal favorite" status. Yes, there's always some killjoy or another who will "well, actually" any song on the radio. This list is not for them. This list is for people who like music more than they like winning arguments at the jukebox.

The songs we've chosen all had heavy airplay in their day and remain widely listened to today, with all topping 100 million views of the official video on YouTube and two cracking 1 billion. Beyond that, they've all got something special, be it a dedicated art installation, a truly wild video, or an introductory musical phrase that lets everyone know that greatness, once more, is about to enter the chat.