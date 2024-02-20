What Inspired Tracy Chapman's Hit Song Fast Car?

When thinking of a song as world-wise, touching, and mournful as Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," it's hard to believe that Chapman was a mere 24 years old when it was released — and way back in 1988, no less. Chapman released "Fast Car" on her debut album, and both the track and the album garnered her three Grammys out of five nominations: Best New Artist, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, and Best Contemporary Folk Performance. We're guessing that few people would object to such accolades. Since then, "Fast Car" has been a cover favorite for other artists like country singer Luke Combs in 2023.

The lyrics of "Fast Car" paint a clear, moving picture of a young couple struggling to get by, coming from difficult backgrounds, and ultimately needing to make a decision to leave their town and escape, or stay trapped there forever. The car in the song is the means of escape, freedom, and belonging all in one. It's not hard to see how such lyrics, on top of the music and Chapman's voice, contributed to the song's universality and staying power.

But with lyrics portraying such a vivid, clear picture, some may wonder if "Fast Car" describes Chapman's own life, or paints a general portrait meant to encapsulate a feeling. Ultimately, as Chapman explained to the BBC in 2010 (via Tracy Chapman Online), she started writing the song without any specific people or events in mind. But as she wrote, her mind wandered to her mother, who raised Chapman by herself.