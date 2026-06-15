Tom Petty Almost Gave Away His Catchiest Hit — The Change Of Heart Earned Him His First Top 10

Many songwriting talents have given away songs that proved to be huge hits for other artists. Think Prince penning "Manic Monday" for the Bangles, or the Beatles giving "I Wanna Be Your Man" to the Rolling Stones, providing the budding band with its breakthrough hit. But sometimes things fall through, and in the case of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers almost giving away his catchiest hit, it proved to be a stroke of luck that it fell through and pushed the band into the big time.

In the late 1970s, Petty and his band were busy making a name for themselves as one of the best live acts on the circuit, with high-energy performances and tight songwriting that made the Heartbreakers a go-to support act for some of the era's more established names. One of these was the J. Geils Band, the rough and rootsy blues rock outfit known for its incendiary live shows. Petty was especially close to J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf, who recalled shortly after his friend's death that back before he was famous, Petty offered the J. Geils Band one song that went on to be one of the Heartbreakers' biggest hits.