What Tom Petty's Final Performance Was Really Like

When it comes to rock stars, Tom Petty was in a league all his own. The singer-songwriter was a pioneer of the heartland rock genre, blending sounds from country, folk, and rock to create a quintessential American sound that resonated with the masses. He also told compelling tales of life's little moments and grandest lessons, cementing his legacy as one of music's greatest storytellers. He was a once-in-a-generation talent — and his sudden death was a gut punch to the rock world.

Advertisement

Petty passed away on October 2, 2017 at age 66 from an accidental drug overdose after taking several medications to manage his health conditions. Fellow rockers and fans were shocked to hear the news, especially since just a week earlier, on September 25, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played to a sold-out crowd of more than 17,000 people at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It was the final stop on a huge tour that defined a good chunk of the final 12 months of Tom Petty's life, and its energetic, good-time feel left the audience wanting more.

Sadly, another Petty show would never come. However, people can still look back on his final show to experience the joy, warmth, gratitude, and good times felt by attendees. From playing an iconic venue to dedicating a special song to a longtime friend, we're breaking down exactly what happened at Tom Petty's final performance.

Advertisement