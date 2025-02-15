What Tom Petty's Final Performance Was Really Like
When it comes to rock stars, Tom Petty was in a league all his own. The singer-songwriter was a pioneer of the heartland rock genre, blending sounds from country, folk, and rock to create a quintessential American sound that resonated with the masses. He also told compelling tales of life's little moments and grandest lessons, cementing his legacy as one of music's greatest storytellers. He was a once-in-a-generation talent — and his sudden death was a gut punch to the rock world.
Petty passed away on October 2, 2017 at age 66 from an accidental drug overdose after taking several medications to manage his health conditions. Fellow rockers and fans were shocked to hear the news, especially since just a week earlier, on September 25, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played to a sold-out crowd of more than 17,000 people at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It was the final stop on a huge tour that defined a good chunk of the final 12 months of Tom Petty's life, and its energetic, good-time feel left the audience wanting more.
Sadly, another Petty show would never come. However, people can still look back on his final show to experience the joy, warmth, gratitude, and good times felt by attendees. From playing an iconic venue to dedicating a special song to a longtime friend, we're breaking down exactly what happened at Tom Petty's final performance.
It was the last stop on Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 40th anniversary tour
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers formed in 1976 and released their debut self-titled album the same year. By 2016, the band had a slew of hit singles, a Grammy and five nominations (Petty had other wins and nominations as a solo artist and with the Traveling Wilburys, one of the best supergroups in history), a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and millions of loyal fans who adored their musical vision and heartland sound. 2016 was also the year they reached a massive milestone: 40 years as a group. What better way to celebrate than with a big tour?
The band's 40th-anniversary tour was announced in December 2016 and kicked off in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 20, 2017. From there, the band traveled across the U.S. and made two stops in Canada to perform for faithful fans excited to experience classics like "Last Dance with Mary Jane" and "Free Fallin'" in the flesh. The September 25 show in Los Angeles was the final stop on the tour — and, in a sad twist of fate, Petty's last gig.
In a moment that now feels almost eerily prophetic, Petty revealed in a December 2016 interview with Rolling Stone that this tour may be the band's last major road adventure. "We're all on the backside of our sixties," he said. "I have a granddaughter now I'd like to see as much as I can. I don't want to spend my life on the road."
The iconic Hollywood Bowl helped establish the mood
Tom Petty's last performance was the third of three sold-out shows at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles — which is, surprisingly, also where Eddie Van Halen's final performance took place. The Hollywood Bowl, an outdoor amphitheater boasting breathtaking views of the Hollywood Hills, has been around for more than a century and is a beloved cultural spot for art and music enthusiasts. It's hosted incredible performances from some of music's most talented acts, from Ella Fitzgerald to The Beatles. Rolling Stone named it one of the best live music venues in the United States for a good reason — it has an immaculate vibe and has literally set the stage for some out-of-this-world performances.
This Hollywood Bowl show also served as a bit of a homecoming for Petty and the Heartbreakers. Petty, along with Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and keyboardist Benmont Tench, moved to Los Angeles from Gainesville, Florida in 1974 when they were in a band called Mudcrutch. After a failed record, Mudcrutch broke up, but Petty, Campbell, and Tench reunited in 1976 and brought in drummer Stan Lynch and bassist Ron Blair to form a brand-new troupe: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Since then, Petty, the Heartbreakers, and their legendary music have been closely associated with the City of Angels and the Southern California region. Playing their final stop at the Hollywood Bowl became a beautiful full-circle moment, and that energy was felt throughout the night.
The band played a mix of hits and deep cuts
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers had 40 years of music to comb through for this tour, and they didn't disappoint with the setlists. They curated them from their 13 studio albums, playing a dynamic mix of their lesser-known gems and breakout songs, as well as some of Petty's solo smash hits. "We're gonna go through this thing like it's a great big vinyl record," Petty said to the crowd after playing a few songs. "We're gonna drop the needle wherever we want to."
They opened their final show with "Rockin' Around (With You)," the first track of their debut album. The band continued with "Last Dance With Mary Jane" off their 1993 "Greatest Hits" album, followed by "You Don't Know How It Feels" off Petty's beloved 1994 solo album "Wildflowers." While they didn't play "It'll All Work Out," Tom Petty's most underrated song, they did play a variety of tunes that painted a gorgeous musical tapestry of their career. They played 18 songs in total, with the last one really revving up the audience and making a lasting impression — but we'll talk about that track in just a bit.
The band was in a good mood while performing
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were known to put on great shows, whether they played a festival or a sold-out arena. But Petty knew there was something special about being the frontman on this stretch of dates. "I've really enjoyed being onstage so much this tour," he told Rolling Stone. "I don't know exactly why, but it's so much fun, you know? This is an extraordinary bunch of musicians. It's very rare."
With an iconic venue, hometown location, and a sold-out crowd that was ready to rock, Petty and the Heartbreakers were determined to play an unforgettable show — and had a great time doing it. Singer-songwriter Paul Zollo was at this show and penned a review for American Songwriter, saying in part, "Delightfully gregarious hosting this big party, he [Petty] seemed happier than he's ever been in concert, beaming with infectious joy from the first chord onward." You see that enthusiasm in video clips of this show, too — everyone looks happy to be there and are so in sync with one another. It's clear Petty and the Heartbreakers were determined to end the tour on a high note and celebrate decades of unforgettable music and memories.
Petty dedicated a song to a friend who helped propel the band into the mainstream
Another key theme that radiated throughout Tom Petty's final performance was gratitude. Petty and the Heartbreakers were appreciative of their fans and each other as they played throughout the night. There was also gratitude expressed for a special friend of Petty's who helped get the band on the fast lane to stardom: Jon Scott.
Scott was a record promoter at ABC Records who was instrumental in getting Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' music on the radio waves when their debut album was struggling to gain steam in the United States. He really enjoyed their music and believed they could make it big — and boy, was that hunch right. Scott and Petty remained friends as the decades rolled on, and he was on Petty's mind during the final Hollywood Bowl show. As he and the Heartbreakers prepared to play "I Won't Back Down," their fifth song of the night, he took a break to dedicate it to Scott, who didn't back down when promoting their music in the early days. "Six weeks before our first record was dropped by ABC Records, he went to the radio stations with a vengeance and brought that sucker onto the charts," Petty said. "And it wasn't easy. We're forever grateful. We're going to dedicate this to him tonight."
Petty had kind words for the Heartbreakers during the show
Forty years is a long time to play with a band. While Petty had a successful solo career and performed with other groups, he never forgot about the Heartbreakers crew and all the wonderful music they made together over the years. In the spirit of celebration, Petty took about nine minutes to shout out the band and rave about their talent during his final show.
"How about a big round of applause for the Heartbreakers?", Petty said to the Los Angeles crowd, which roared in response. "These guys have been such a big part of my life that it's hard to introduce them to someone, but I'll give you the best I can," he later said. Petty then went on to introduce the Webb Sisters, who provided backup vocals on the tour; Scott Thurston, who sang harmony vocals and played the keyboard, guitar, and harmonica; drummer Steve Ferrone; bassist Ron Blair; keyboardist Benmont Tench; and guitarist Mike Campbell. He even recounted his first encounter with Campbell back in Gainesville in 1970 ... and man, that story's a trip. The audience loved this humble and authentic declaration of adoration, letting out some heartfelt cheers before the band played songs from Petty's "Wildflowers" album.
The show ended with the Heartbreakers' biggest hit
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played an encore of two songs as their Hollywood Bowl show concluded. The first one was "You Wreck Me," a track off "Wildflowers" that was a staple encore song for the band. And then, there was the final song. The last one of the show, the tour, and ultimately, the last song Tom Petty performed before his death.
The track was none other than "American Girl," arguably the band's best single and a favorite among fans. While some people think "American Girl" has a hidden meaning, it's actually a pretty straightforward song that depicts a girl determined to get the grander things in life. It features some truly impressive playing and composition from the band — the tempo and tone create this incredible buzz that makes you want to jump on a plane and follow your dreams. The show's energy electrified the minute Petty played the opening guitar notes, with fans enthusiastically singing and dancing along to the iconic tune. It ended with many hoots and hollers from the crowd — the ultimate sign of a show well-performed, and a long tour now complete.
Petty had powerful final words for the crowd
Playing the last show of a massive tour celebrating 40 years with your band is bound to make you feel grateful for the fans who made it all possible. As the Hollywood Bowl show was coming to an end and the final notes were about to be played, Petty addressed the crowd with incredible gratitude. "I want to thank all of you for coming out tonight," Petty said when "You Wreck Me" concluded, drawing in applause and "thank you"s from the crowd. "We love you dearly. I want to thank you for 40 years of a really great time." The band then started playing "American Girl" as a send-off.
After the band finished "American Girl," they took a bow and Petty said, "Thank you so much. God bless you. Good night!" then signed a few autographs for fans before walking off the stage. Unbeknownst to anyone, these sentiments filled with pure joy and appreciation would be the final words Tom Petty said to his fans.
Petty was dealing with health issues during the show
When all was said and done, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers put on a memorable performance at the Hollywood Bowl, and the 40th-anniversary tour was a huge success, selling more than 637,000 tickets and earning a whopping $61 million. But behind the scenes, Petty was in severe pain throughout the 53-show stretch as he nursed a cracked hip. He sustained that injury before the tour but was so loyal to his fans, band, and crew that he played through the suffering rather than postpone the tour to have surgery. The musician also also had other health problems, including knee issues and emphysema, which he took medication for.
Petty did his best to mask his pain on stage, but some fans at the Hollywood Bowl noticed the legendary rocker was having difficulty moving. "I watched him limp off stage and I thought, 'I hope he's going to get some rest,'" one Reddit user said. Another said: "I told my friends, 'I think that might have been his last show ...' And they all got mad at me for saying that (understandably). Tom just looked like he was in a lot of pain."
Then, just a week later, it was October 2 — and Petty was gone from this world. On the day that he died, Petty's hip injury reportedly worsened, escalating from a crack to a break. As people learned the tragic details found in Tom Petty's autopsy report, the true finality of the show he played just seven days prior set in. Now, it's remembered as a show where Petty and the Heartbreakers gave it all they had while celebrating a lifetime of unforgettable moments and good ol' rock 'n' roll.