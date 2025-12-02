5 Classic Songs You Didn't Know Were Written For Other Music Legends

Are musicians who don't write their own music actually musicians, or are they mere puppets of record labels, dancing for executives as surely as they dance for the public? We're not quite sure. But, we do know that lots of famous musicians are a step away from being cover artists. For every respected singer-songwriter like Tracy Chapman, history-defining band like The Beatles or superb modern band like Italian blues-and-psychedelia-laced doom outfit Messa (this is a deep cut, people), there's a whole industry within the music industry of artists performing music written by other people. This includes some of the biggest classics of the past century.

By now, lots of us know that some artists, like Lady Gaga and Sia, once wrote music for others before breaking out on their own. In their case, this includes writing songs for the likes of Britney Spears and Beyoncé, respectively. Other songs were originally written for one artist before getting claimed by another. "Holiday" wasn't written for Madonna, for instance, but for Mary Wilson of The Supremes. "What's Love Got to Do With It" was offered to Cliff Richard, Donna Summer, and others before Tina Turner. "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" wasn't written for Aerosmith but for Celine Dion (makes sense). "Shape of You" wasn't written for Ed Sheeran but for Rihanna. On and on it goes, each as surprising as the last.

But what might be even more surprising is that this isn't a rare or new practice, not by far. Going all the way back to 1967's "Happy Together" by the Turtles, all the way through "Hungry Heart" by Bruce Springsteen, here are some classic songs originally intended for different artists.