5 Songs That Prove 1976 Was The Decade's Best Year For Outlaw Country

Outlaw country was born from rebellion, and in 1976, some of the best and most timeless songs of the subgenre graced the airwaves. Brought into existence by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, outlaw country exists because these artists were fed up with the limitations set by record labels and music executives in Nashville who expected country music songs to stay in their well-worn, formulaic lanes. In order to have creative control over their craft, in the early '70s, some country artists recorded their own albums their own way and eventually, labels reluctantly released them.

Fans quickly caught on, and artists like Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Kris Kristofferson, David Allan Coe, and Johnny Paycheck became the bad boys of outlaw country. A few of them had actually served some time in prison, or at least had spent a night in jail, and Nelson has had a few public arrests, but mostly, as Jennings said in his biography, "For us, 'outlaw' meant standing up for your rights, your own way of doing things. It felt like a different music, and outlaw was as good a description as any," (via PBS).

Many classic songs are considered outlaw country, such as "Pancho and Lefty" and "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down," and the subgenre has spawned even more subgenres through the decades, including alt-country and neo-outlaw, but here, we'll be looking particularly at songs released in 1976 that prove it was the best year of the '70s for outlaw country.