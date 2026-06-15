The Best Earth, Wind & Fire Songs That Aren't September

There's so much more to the Earth, Wind, & Fire catalog than just the perennial favorite, "September." While that brassy, hopeful tune captures the world's attention every autumn, this essential '70s band offers moods and modes aplenty. Everything from funky R&B and soaring gospel tones to silky soul and percolating jazz, all melded into a sound that made this incredibly talented band a singular unit. No matter which genre the flexible ensemble dipped its collective toes into, the members were always able to come up with a panoply of uplifting, sugar-sweet sounds that could feel hushed and romantic or bold and triumphant.

Considering this groovy crew was spinning out chart-making tunes from the early '70s through the mid-'90s, we had a heck of time zeroing in on five songs that show the range and reliability of Earth, Wind & Fire's considerable talents. Rather than snagging just the highest-charting hits, we went for some of the better-known songs that may have been forgotten in the lead-up to the 21st century. The seminal late-'70s ballad "After the Love Has Gone" gives us a heartbreakingly romantic soundtrack to slow dance to, while aspirational pieces like "That's the Way of the World" help us reach higher and think bigger. And of course, the ultra-funky "Let's Groove" gets us hopping and bopping on the dance floor.