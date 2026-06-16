'90s Shoegaze Songs That Made These 5 Movie Scenes Otherworldly

Anyone who has seen "The Lovely Bones" knows what a profoundly affecting movie it can be. Certainly, this is because of its dark subject matter and less-than-tidy resolution, but also because of the repeated cuts to Saoirse Ronan's character Susie as she navigates her afterlife as a spirit on Earth and then in (a) heaven. To score the film, director Peter Jackson wisely chose ambient music king Brian Eno, whose atmospheric tones lend themselves well to realm-hopping sequences like Susie's. There aren't many songs in the film aside from Eno's score, but one of the few is "Alice" by shoegaze godparents Cocteau Twins, used for one of the film's more psychedelic and literally otherworldly sequences.

"Alice" originally appeared in the soundtrack for another movie, actually — 1996's "Stealing Beauty," and it was smartly reused 13 years later for "The Lovely Bones." Elizabeth Fraser's angelic vocals are split into two intertwining melodies, which would give the song a heavenly feel in a vacuum. As part of the film's sequences in the afterlife, they feel exponentially so. The sequence begins with Susie realizing her connection with her father is still intact in a way that transcends life and death, causing her and fellow spirit Holly to celebrate as only liminal spirits can.

Susie and Holly dance and laugh through worlds all their own, a series of beautiful green pastures, impossible topiary marvels, dance floors made from giant record players, and snowy edens. All the while "Alice," and in particular Fraser's silken vocals, transform the scene from mere fantasy to bittersweet art.