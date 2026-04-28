5 '90s Shoegaze Songs We'd Trade The World To Hear Again For The First Time

Emerging from the U.K.'s vibrant indie scene of the late '80s, shoegaze is the sound bath of rock sub-genres, and for some of its songs, the first listen will always be the best. Bands like My Bloody Valentine and Lush entranced listeners by blending '60s psychedelia, the Velvet Underground's drone, and the amp-melting tones of bands such as the Jesus and Mary Chain or Sonic Youth. Taking rock songs and albums into new, more expansive spaces in the '90s, they recorded songs we'd give everything for the chance to experience again for the first time.

Whoever coined the term "shoegaze" or "shoegazing" is unclear, but it speaks to the tendency of that genre's guitarists to stare at the effects pedals at their feet while playing. Here, we've rounded up five songs that, in our opinion, exemplify everything we love about '90s shoegaze: the songs' ingenuity, dreamy and delicate poetry, and shimmering and vast soundscapes. But most importantly, they make us want to erase our memories and start over with that first, glorious, and most impactful listen.