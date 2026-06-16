5 Criminally Overlooked Women Of The '90s Shoegaze Scene

As a genre, shoegaze never had a No. 1 hit. For that reason alone there's plenty of stellar artists within its ranks that fall through the cracks. Sadly, many of those are often women. Even a genre with such luminaries as My Bloody Valentine's Debbie Googe and Bilinda Butcher or Mazzy Star's Hope Sandoval isn't immune from letting the contributions of women fall by the wayside. As such, we wanted to put the spotlight on some of the overlooked sisters of the genre, such as Wata from Boris and Lisa Baer from Ozean.

Being overlooked as an artist can happen in a variety of ways and for different reasons. Shoegaze as a style takes its name from the downcast gaze and low-key stage presence of its performers. That alone lends the style to added degrees of obscurity. Some artists were the victims of poor business decisions, some retreated into self-imposed exile, and some just didn't prioritize public persona enough to stand out. But whatever the case, there's real artistic contributions that went by unnoticed.

Like so many underground genres, there's plenty of debate to go around as to what is and is not shoegaze. As such it's important to cast a wide net and consider works that broadly encompass the genres stylistic trademarks: thick, slow riffs, heavy feedback, and dreamy vocals that fade into a wall of sound among other stylistic accouterments. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the unsung female heroes of the scene.