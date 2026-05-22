Shoegaze Never Had A No. 1 Hit — But These 5 Songs Prove The Genre's Incredible Influence

It tracks that shoegaze, the genre of indie rock named after the way its guitarists would stare at the pedals at their feet, never scored a No. 1 charting hit. Massive commercial success was never in the cards for '80s and '90s U.K. bands like My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive, yet their influence looms large. The dreamy, ethereal songs that they and their peers produced took the heavy guitar sounds of Dinosaur Jr. and Sonic Youth to England and laid the groundwork for numerous bands and multiple musical movements. You can hear the fuzzy, effected guitars and introspective lyrics that define the genre in everything from the moody indie of Beach House to the nu-metal bombast of the Deftones.

There are many influential candidates for this list, including some shoegaze songs we'd trade the world to hear again for the first time, but we've narrowed it down to five exemplary tracks that truly showcase the genre's enduring imprint on music. By both setting the template for the genre and pushing at its boundaries, they remain as relevant and instructive as ever. These songs endure, living on through established bands and in every kid who has picked up a Fender Jazzmaster guitar, lined up the effects pedals, and cranked up the amp. From The Jesus and Mary Chain's "Just Like Honey" to Slowdive's "Souvlaki Space Station," this is shoegaze at its most inventive, innovative, ethereal, and emotional.