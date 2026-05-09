5 Songs That Prove 1991 Was The Decade's Best Year For Shoegaze Music

Beauty and the fuzz (and a big dollop of sadness): That's a decent way to summarize shoegaze, a U.K.-led rock sub-genre that got overshadowed by its beefier, punchier '90s colossus of grunge and post-grunge. Initially rising and dying in the span of a few years, all of showgaze's pedal noises, walls of fuzz, and elegiac vocals reached their zenith very early on in 1991.

No matter that shoegaze went through several crests and troughs through the '90s and '00s, 1991 is a no-brainer choice of a year because of its impact, creative verve, and the legends it spawned, like My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive, which produced shoegaze classics we'd trade anything to hear again for the first time. As for those songs, we've chosen tracks that illustrate the variety of sounds and styles within shoegaze circa 1991, as well as the year's raw quality and inventiveness. Indeed, the early years of any artistic movement can often be its most vibrant, before standards ossify and subsequent artists simply repackage what came before. This is 100% the case with all of our choices, which could only have come from 1991.

Bearing that in mind, we've chosen the best tracks from two artists that typify shoegaze's central sound, My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive. We've also got selections from Swervedriver, Mercury Rev, and Curve that show precisely how unique and cool of a year 1991 was for shoegaze.