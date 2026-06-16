5 Flop Power Ballads That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations

Ozzy Osbourne's "Goodbye to Romance" is a flop of a power ballad in the sense that it was never released as a single, so it never had a chance to run up the charts. And honestly, that move was kind of for the best: At the time, Ozzy was trying to get back on his feet, having left Black Sabbath (actually, he was fired) in 1979. "Blizzard of Ozz," released in the U.K. in late '80 and in the U.S. in '81, was his big coming out as a solo artist. The LP's two major singles, "Crazy Train" and "Mr. Crowley," would rechristen him as metal's "Prince of Darkness," but they weren't hits ("Crazy Train" peaked at No. 49 in the U.K. but didn't make the U.S. Hot 100 during its initial release).

Had Ozzy released "Goodbye to Romance," it might have cracked the Top 20 right out of the gate and given him his first major Top 40 hit. But, on the flipside, it might have alienated fans who thought Ozzy had gone soft. "Goodbye to Romance" is a slightly maudlin reflection on love lost. "Goodbye to friends, I tell ya / Goodbye to all the past," he sings on the chorus. "I guess that we'll meet, we'll meet in the end." Later on, he adds, "Now broken wings can't hold me down, I'm free again."

"Goodbye to Romance" may have been a soft rock No. 1, or it could have bombed. Regardless, it has surged in popularity in the decades since, amassing over 23 million streams on Spotify alone. And Ozzy did end up scoring a Top 10 power ballad in 1989 when he appeared on Lita Ford's "Close My Eyes Forever."