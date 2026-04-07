5 Flop Love Songs From The '70s That Have Earned Admiration From Younger Generations
The 1970s, filled with musical genres ranging from modernized folk to classic rock, saw many songs that didn't reach chart heights or gain critical acclaim upon release, but have since reemerged as classics to be enjoyed by younger generations. Love songs specifically were arguably at their best in the '70s, whether you're thinking of classic rock hits, soul and R&B, or traditional ballads. Yet for all the iconic '70s love songs that went platinum — think "Let's Stay Together" or "You Light Up My Life" — there were plenty more that did not unite masses or hypnotize fans.
In this list, we'll look back at some love songs of the '70s you may not remember, which flopped either because they did not chart well or at all, didn't find mass appeal at the time, or were made by artists who weren't quite able to catch the winds of fame. Despite their quality, these love songs were simply not primed to succeed with contemporary audiences, but have found new life thanks to being rediscovered in recent years. Through social media and streaming services, new fans have uncovered artists who weren't appreciated fully in their time, and these flop love songs from artists like Labi Siffre and Nick Drake are worth a listen, if only to find a new admiration for how well the '70s tugged our heartstrings.
Northern Sky — Nick Drake
Nick Drake's short career, which produced only three albums from 1969 to '72, was largely a flop in the eyes of fans and critics during the years his music was originally released. Drake didn't write many straightforward love songs, but "Northern Sky" is undoubtedly one, and this pleasing but loving song finds him at his most poetically romantic: "I never felt magic crazy as this / ... I never held emotion in the palm of my hand / Or felt sweet breezes in the top of a tree / But now you're here / Brighten my northern sky." In an arrangement largely curated by John Cale, this airy and simply beautiful track has completely blown up with modern audiences, racking up over 100 million streams on Spotify alone, where it's currently one of Drake's top tracks.
Though Drake possesses a uniquely enchanting voice and produced some of the more exciting — though largely somber — folk and folk-rock music of the early '70s, success just didn't bloom. His music has found a revival among modern fans, though, and some of his tracks, like "Pink Moon" and "Place To Be," have become folk staples and accumulated over 300 million combined streams.
Bless The Telephone — Labi Siffre
Labi Siffre would find moderate chart success in his native U.K. in the 1970s with "It Must Be Love" and "Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying," but his now most popular hit, "Bless The Telephone," wasn't as fully appreciated. Released as one of the tracks on Siffre's 1971 album "The Singer and the Song," it was largely ignored on an LP that peaked at No. 47 in the U.K. for one week and, along with Siffre's other '70s releases, did not chart in the U.S. at all. However, this quick song is as classic a ballad as any, and it's a moving, simple story of longing and pure love.
Structurally, it's a very simple track, with only a rolling acoustic guitar accompanied by Siffre's soft, sentimental vocals. His gentle, soft lyrics swell perfectly over the guitar: "It's nice to hear you say 'hello' / And 'how are things with you' / 'I love you' / But very soon it's time to go / An office job to do / While I'm here writing songs for you." This blunt, sentimental nature has found a true connection with modern fans: In recent years, "Bless The Telephone" exploded online, accumulating over 119 million streams by mid-2026 and playing a large part in reviving Siffre's career (prompting him to roll out his first album in 28 years), as modern fans have rediscovered his sizable catalog of quality music.
Shelter From The Storm — Bob Dylan
"Blood On The Tracks" has become one of the best-remembered and critically acclaimed Bob Dylan albums, loaded with classic mid-'70s Dylan folk tunes like "Idiot Wind." However, only one single from the LP, "Tangled Up in Blue," saw moderate chart success on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 31. There are a few underrated Dylan songs that many people may never hear, yet one song, a deep album track that was once more of a cult fan favorite, has found a full resurgence in the age of streaming: the sentimental, quiet love song, "Shelter From The Storm."
Using shelter itself as the service love provides, Dylan tells a moving story of sweet, thorough, and unconditional love in this light, folky track. "Suddenly I turned around and she was standing there / With silver bracelets on her wrists and flowers in her hair / She walked up to me so gracefully and took my crown of thorns / 'Come in,' she said, 'I'll give ya shelter from the storm.'" It's nearly impossible to not be moved by this song's lyrics, and modern fans agree. Dylan sings of the pure power of love to remove his burdens, and this poetic delivery has clearly landed, as the song holds over 100 million streams on Spotify as of mid-2026.
I Think Of You — Rodríguez
Folk rock singer Rodríguez released the LP "Coming From Reality" in 1971, but it was without a breakthrough hit single. His soft, sentimental songwriting over laid-back guitar instrumentals still holds up in quality today, though, and his tunes have found new life among younger generations on streaming services. "I Think Of You," the third track of this album, is a touching love song that became a major part of the singer's revival.
The swinging instrumentals of "I Think Of You," lined with acoustic guitars and backed by swelling strings in the chorus, are a light, easy listen when paired with Rodríguez's voice. The song captures a simple longing in its lyrics: "Just a song we shared, I'll hear / Brings memories back when you were here / Of your smile, your easy laughter / Of your kiss, those moments after / I think of you." This song is another of the hidden folk rock revival that has been found by new audiences, and this sweet tune has since amassed over 55 million streams on Spotify.
Walkin' Back to Georgia — Jim Croce
Jim Croce was one of a number of '70s singers whose careers ended too soon; his 1972 album, "You Don't Mess Around With Jim," as well as singles in both '72 and '73, found success right before the musician tragically died in a plane crash in September 1973. A once-underappreciated love song that wasn't released as a single also happens to be one of Croce's best: the excellent "Walkin' Back to Georgia."
Croce's light voice, conversational lyrics, and timeless guitar playing have since found new appreciation, and "Walkin' Back to Georgia" has tacked up over 161 million streams on Spotify as of mid-2026. This traveling song depicts the narrator on an odyssey of love, trekking down dirt roads in search of a lost love, capturing an old American, westward vagabond feeling despite its East Coast location: "Because I'm walkin' back to Georgia / And I hope she will take me back / Nothin' in my pockets / And all I own is upon my back." There's a universal charm in these sweet vocals and everyman feel, and Croce's music has lived on largely thanks to this song.