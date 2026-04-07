5 Flop Love Songs From The '70s That Have Earned Admiration From Younger Generations

The 1970s, filled with musical genres ranging from modernized folk to classic rock, saw many songs that didn't reach chart heights or gain critical acclaim upon release, but have since reemerged as classics to be enjoyed by younger generations. Love songs specifically were arguably at their best in the '70s, whether you're thinking of classic rock hits, soul and R&B, or traditional ballads. Yet for all the iconic '70s love songs that went platinum — think "Let's Stay Together" or "You Light Up My Life" — there were plenty more that did not unite masses or hypnotize fans.

In this list, we'll look back at some love songs of the '70s you may not remember, which flopped either because they did not chart well or at all, didn't find mass appeal at the time, or were made by artists who weren't quite able to catch the winds of fame. Despite their quality, these love songs were simply not primed to succeed with contemporary audiences, but have found new life thanks to being rediscovered in recent years. Through social media and streaming services, new fans have uncovered artists who weren't appreciated fully in their time, and these flop love songs from artists like Labi Siffre and Nick Drake are worth a listen, if only to find a new admiration for how well the '70s tugged our heartstrings.