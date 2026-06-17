Stevie Nicks' Ultimate Rebuttal To Go Your Own Way Became A Fan Favorite — And It Wasn't Dreams

Thanks be to Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks for granting us rock's most endlessly messy relationship feud that lives on in recently divorced boomer playlists and articles such as this. Way back in 1976, Fleetwood Mac released Buckingham's take on his and Nicks' breakup, the blunt, go-for-the-throat "Go Your Own Way," which reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It took 20 years for Nicks' ultimate rebuttal to reach fans, and it wasn't "Dreams." It was "Silver Springs," which premiered at 1997's "The Dance" live performance.

For Fleetwood Mac fans, this story is extremely well-known. Back in the mid-70s, amidst Buckingham's and Nicks' not insubstantial relationship problems, Mac released their best-selling album by far, "Rumours," which moved 40 million copies. The LP generated three of the band's top five most listened-to Spotify songs: "Dreams," "The Chain," and "Go Your Own Way." The first became a mega-hit against all odds and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — Mac's highest-charting song, ever. The Nicks-written lyrics are floaty, mystical, and as dreamy as you'd expect, particularly the talk of "crystal visions." And yes, the song is about her breakup with Buckingham, same as his "Go Your Own Way."

But Mac recorded another Nicks track that same year about Buckingham that never made it onto "Rumours": The gorgeous "Silver Springs," which Nicks told People is "probably the best song I've ever written." The tune got cut from the album and stayed on the shelf until 1997's "The Dance," when it was given a second life.