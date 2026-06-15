Rush's New Drummer Anika Nilles Wins Over Even The Band's Most Loyal Fans: 'Can Clearly Do It All'

When Rush drummer Neil Peart, one of the most legendary drummers in the history of rock, died from brain cancer in 2020, fans not only mourned his loss but wondered if Rush would ever tour again. There was always something special about the three-piece Canadian outfit, in a hard-to-define, cooly nerdy way, and something equally captivating about Peart's incredibly intricate, creative, and explosive drum arrangements (and lyrics, let's not forget). Lo and behold, Rush announced in 2025 that the band would be touring again, this time with German drummer Anika Nilles behind the kit. She's blown everyone away, as she "can clearly do it all," one fan on Reddit writes.

Stepping into Peart's shoes is like stepping into the soles of a titan. He was often called a genius and dubbed "The Professor," and playing even one of his songs, like "2112" (Rush's most-played song in concert), is a brain-busting challenge. But playing Rush's entire "Fifty Something" tour with legends Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, where every show is between two and a half and three hours long, all the way from June 2026 to April 2027, starting off not knowing how to play any of Rush's songs? This kind of pressure is beyond belief, which is why guitarist Michael Palmisano on YouTube accurately calls Anika Nilles' new role with Rush "the most scrutinized drum gig of all time."

But he and everyone else are in agreement, both professionals and those who know nothing about music: Nilles is crushing it. She's won over even the most loyal fans not just because her playing is spot-on, but because of her humility.