Fictional Bands That Scored Real Billboard Hits

Not every song that makes it big on the Billboard charts belongs to a real-life musical act. Through the decades, there have been many entirely fictitious bands that have become a sensation on the strength of the song credited to them. We've all seen groups in movies and TV shows that land a track on the charts, even if the ensemble onscreen isn't the one behind the music. It's part of the fun of having a fictional world that spills into the real world, especially when the songs become smash hits that stand up all on their own.

While there are real musicians and singers behind these acts, the message here is that even a band that doesn't exist in the real world can pull off the magic of making a hit song loved by the world. Many arise from cinema releases that tell stories about bands trying to make it big. Plenty come from TV shows where music is a central theme. And maybe the most unexpected of all are animated works, where the bands are an extra step removed from being actual people. There's even a hit from a band called Steam that never existed as a band at all, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their chart success.