John Denver's Secret Backup Singer On This 1975 Soft Rock Hit Was A Star With Her Own No. 1s

John Denver had established himself as one of America's most uplifting songwriters by the mid-1970s, with a solo career that made him a star in his own right after early successes writing for acts including Peter, Paul & Mary. Denver maintained solo billing, but even on some of his biggest hits, there were other stars involved behind the scenes.

"Fly Away," for example, Denver's sweet ballad about a woman wanting to leave everything behind and escape from city life, is in fact a duet with an uncredited superstar: Olivia Newton-John. Her vocals feature prominently throughout the song, but surprisingly, 7-inch singles of "Fly Away" contained no notice of her involvement at all, listing only Denver as the singer and songwriter, his producer Milton Okun and co-producer Kris O'Connor.

This is surprising for two reasons. First, Newton-John doesn't simply provide subtle backing vocals — her contribution is sizeable, with her voice appearing during passages when Denver's is absent, echoing and complementing his vocal lines, making it a true duet. Second, she was a huge star in her own right by the time "Fly Away" was released in late 1975, with two No. 1 singles to her name: 1974's "I Honestly Love You" and 1975's "Have You Never Been Mellow."