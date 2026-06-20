5 Songs That Take Boomers Back To Summer Camp

Music is a time machine, and certain tunes are especially effective at summoning specific memories from decades past. For baby boomers, many songs of the 1960s and early 1970s have the ability to conjure happy childhood images, such as those associated with the yearly ritual of summer camp.

Not all experiences are universal, but long, hot days spent at summer camp are emblazoned in the memories of millions of Americans as some of the happiest times of their youth. Bunking in dorms, woodcrafts, outdoor games, swimming, sailing, and, at the end of the day, songs and marshmallows around a roaring campfire. Such idyllic images come from a time when most of us had few cares in the world other than having fun, and hearing the soundtracks to those memories can be especially refreshing at any age. From Peter, Paul and Mary's wistful "Puff, the Magic Dragon" to Bob Dylan's campfire classic "Blowin' in the Wind," we think these five tracks will be especially effective at opening that door in your mind's eye to summer days all those decades ago.