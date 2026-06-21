5 Classic Albums That Define '90s Shoegaze

As the most iconic album among the discography of Cocteau Twins, a leading voice in shoegaze and more throughout the '80s and '90s, "Heaven or Las Vegas" was the perfect beginning to the heights the genre would reach in the '90s. Released in September of 1990, this record from the Scottish band was a major success in the U.K., peaking at No. 7 on the albums chart and climbing into the top half of the Billboard 200 in the U.S. Its title track is a defining arrangement of the record, full of lush and dreamy guitars as well as misty vocals from frontwoman Elizabeth Fraser, and these sounds carry through to the rest of the album's 37 minutes, where there is not an unenjoyable moment.

Other highlights from the tracklist include "Fifty-fifty Clown," "Frou-frou Foxes in Midsummer Fires," and "Cherry-coloured Funk," which each allow Robin Guthrie and Simon Raymonde to showcase their innovative styles over a variety of instruments. With "Heaven or Las Vegas," Cocteau Twins define much of the shoegaze to follow, namely with their intricate, layered sounds that, though evident on their other two '90s LPs, are best demonstrated on this album. "Heaven or Las Vegas" is a rich experience from start to finish, and in observing the progression of the genre, the influence of Cocteau Twins is clear enough to establish it as a classic.