5 Classic Albums That Define '90s Shoegaze
Shoegaze found its legs early in the 1990s, with several artists who would go on to define the burgeoning genre releasing their debut or most acclaimed records from 1990 to 1993. The genre, known for its ethereal, larger-than-life sounds and filled with songs that could soundtrack your dreams, was never the highest charting (despite some success) even during its prime, but the complete bodies of work it cultivated are memorable and, in some cases, classic.
Shoegaze was pioneered and perfected across the pond, with artists around the U.K. best defining what the genre could be. This list, then, is heavily skewed toward U.K. bands, with a sole entry from an American act. Truly classic albums were released each year from '90 to '93, so we'll tackle them in chronological order. These five records both broke into the mainstream and fed the underground, with each of their unique takes on shoegaze combining to showcase the creative potential of the genre.
Heaven or Las Vegas — Cocteau Twins
As the most iconic album among the discography of Cocteau Twins, a leading voice in shoegaze and more throughout the '80s and '90s, "Heaven or Las Vegas" was the perfect beginning to the heights the genre would reach in the '90s. Released in September of 1990, this record from the Scottish band was a major success in the U.K., peaking at No. 7 on the albums chart and climbing into the top half of the Billboard 200 in the U.S. Its title track is a defining arrangement of the record, full of lush and dreamy guitars as well as misty vocals from frontwoman Elizabeth Fraser, and these sounds carry through to the rest of the album's 37 minutes, where there is not an unenjoyable moment.
Other highlights from the tracklist include "Fifty-fifty Clown," "Frou-frou Foxes in Midsummer Fires," and "Cherry-coloured Funk," which each allow Robin Guthrie and Simon Raymonde to showcase their innovative styles over a variety of instruments. With "Heaven or Las Vegas," Cocteau Twins define much of the shoegaze to follow, namely with their intricate, layered sounds that, though evident on their other two '90s LPs, are best demonstrated on this album. "Heaven or Las Vegas" is a rich experience from start to finish, and in observing the progression of the genre, the influence of Cocteau Twins is clear enough to establish it as a classic.
Nowhere — Ride
The only year to be represented twice on this list, 1990 had another can't-miss album that helped define the shoegaze genre. Ride formed in 1988 in the U.K., and their debut album, "Nowhere," has certainly risen to the status of shoegaze classic with its unique blend of heavy, noisy rock with gentle melodies and harmonies. "Nowhere" peaked at No. 11 on the U.K. albums chart, which was certainly an impressive debut, as the fresh-sounding record impressed both contemporary fans and shoegaze lovers since.
Influences from classic rock 'n' roll are certainly observable, with "Nowhere" also incorporating '90s alternative-rock sounds to find a unique blend that's absolutely compelling. Among the album's best songs are "Vapour Trail," "Taste," and "Seagull," but like the rest of the list to come, there's not much dead time throughout the record. "Nowhere" takes a different approach to shoegaze from some of the grittier or dreamier albums of the early '90s, but it's just as rewarding an experience as any of them.
Loveless — My Bloody Valentine
Another of the bands most synonymous with the shoegaze genre, My Bloody Valentine released their most iconic album in 1991 to solid success, and time has ensured the excellent LP has become a renowned classic. "Loveless" is often regarded as the band's masterpiece, and though it's currently removed from major streaming services, its legacy certainly endures. Upon release, it charted well in the U.K., peaking at No. 24 on the albums chart after its original release in November 1991. (It would climb the charts again in 2021, making it all the way to No. 7.) "Loveless" finds its gold in a blend of melancholy with rougher, grungier sounds, from its wispy vocals to the guitars that fill up the entire atmosphere of many of its tracks.
These guitars, scratching and distorted from the mind of shoegaze pioneer Kevin Shields, solidify the album as one of the most definitively shoegaze works of this early era, and an evolution of the genre's signature "wall of sound" production style. Highlights on the album include "Sometimes," "When You Sleep," "Only Shallow," and "Soon," but there's not really a miss throughout its 48-minute runtime, which is far from surprising given the reported £250,000 that went into its recording. Though these costs led to the record label dropping My Bloody Valentine after the album, "Loveless" remains a shoegaze classic and an addicting listen to this day.
Delaware — Drop Nineteens
This 1992 album from the Boston group Drop Nineteens is an underrated but essential voice of shoegaze that helped grow the genre's foothold in the United States. As the band's debut album, "Delaware" is a warm and ethereal welcome into the shoegaze world, full of rich guitars and quiet vocals. The album didn't find itself on any major charts, but its undeniably dreamy sound has established "Delaware" as a can't-miss album of the movement.
Its heights are best evidenced on the nearly nine-minute odyssey of "Kick the Tragedy," which is almost entirely instrumental aside from a brief spoken-word passage. It's a song to get entirely lost in, flooded with a mix of nostalgia and melancholy in a powerful but relaxed vignette. Other album highlights include the lead single "Winona," a hazy, catchy tune, and the record's opening title track, a tense, magnetic song that expands into a rousing anthem. Though it may not have had the widespread success of some of the other albums on this list, Drop Nineteens absolutely broke ground in the shoegaze canon with "Delaware."
Souvlaki — Slowdive
A '90s shoegaze list wouldn't be complete without "Souvlaki," arguably the most iconic record from this era of the genre. Slowdive had already released an album in 1991, and though this follow-up released in June 1993 wasn't an immediate success (though it broke into the U.K. albums chart for one week, peaking at No. 51), it's found its footing since in the minds of fans and critics alike, becoming a definitive shoegaze classic. Even the album's cover and text are iconic.
"Souvlaki" is a cinematic, ethereal experience, among the peaks of shoegaze records of any era. Though shoegaze never had a No. 1 hit, songs like "Souvlaki Space Station" are a perfect introduction to the genre for new fans. Other standout tracks like "Alison" and "When the Sun Hits" are undeniably addicting, with their constant and otherworldly sounds leading listeners to a completely contained world for their runtimes. "Souvlaki" is a defining album of the genre that influenced many sounds to come.