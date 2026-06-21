5 Defining Duets Of The '70s That Prove Two Is Better Than One

The 1970s were filled with hits of all kinds, from classic rock 'n' roll to country and disco. Many solo artists and vocalists achieved great heights, but on occasion, two vocalists came together and found a true creative spark. It's from this collaboration that some of the best songs of the '70s were made. The duet was a mark of many of the decade's peaks, both from artists who sang a lot together and those whose collaborations were less common.

In this list, we'll rewind back to the 1970s from start to finish, featuring memorable names from the likes of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel to Willie Nelson and more. These songs are full of incredible vocals, with the collaboration making the material land even more so than it would from just one artist. Across folk rock, disco, country music, and more, these five collaborations helped define the music of the 1970s with their addicting and memorable sounds.