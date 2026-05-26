5 High-Energy Hits That Aren't September That Get Every Boomer Out On The Dance Floor

While Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" is a terrific track and a guaranteed party starter, there are other classic, uptempo dance songs out there that are almost guaranteed to get every boomer to hit the dance floor and move. The generation that came of age in the mid-20th century created and popularized some of the best R&B and dance music ever produced, which in turn gave way to the disco era of the late 1970s and early '80s with its own enduring, groovy chestnuts.

Nostalgic vibes, an unstoppable beat, and a crowd-pleasing nature are always hits with boomer-generation guests at a large gathering, like a wedding reception or a family reunion, and "September," a Top 10 hit in early 1979, checks most of those boxes. However, there are plenty of other songs in the vein of "September," both the kind of wedding songs that will stir up nostalgia in every boomer and the songs that defined '70s disco. Here are five tunes that will cause a mass exodus of boomers from their seats to the dance floor, helpless to resist their charms, including another track from Earth, Wind & Fire.