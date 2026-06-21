5 Hits From The Beatles That Take Boomers Back To Their First Crush

Whether it's their first day behind the wheel or an endless array of instant party flashbacks, the baby boomer generation has a lot to look back on, and first crushes are no exception. More importantly, they have decades of amazing classic rock for the soundtrack — with the Beatles at the forefront. Throughout the 1960s, the Beatles topped the Billboard Hot 100 with one single after another, celebrating love in all its highs and lows.

First crushes are a fact of life and a transformative one at that. We can all remember that first time our hearts beat faster or the world seemed to rotate around the object of our affections. The Beatles knew that rush all too well, and so made young love a staple of their early teeny bopper pop hits as well as more thoughtful perspectives on the topic in their later years. To that end, we wanted to take a look at five Beatles songs that will spark that first-crush nostalgia.